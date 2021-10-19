Parker University Named “2021 Great College to Work For®” and Recognized as an Honor Roll Institution
10/19/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Dallas, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been recognized as one of 70 colleges and universities deemed a Great College to Work For®. Based on employee engagement survey results, the Great Colleges to Work For® program identified Parker University’s workplace as highly rated across multiple categories. In addition to being a Great College to Work For®, the university has been named a 2021 Honor Roll institution.
Richard K. Boyer, Principal and Managing Partner at ModernThink, says, “It takes courage to lead. And the 2021 Great Colleges to Work For participants demonstrated remarkable courage, commitment, and optimism in their decisions to participate in a ‘great place to work program’ during a worldwide pandemic. There’s much to learn from these remarkable institutions and their inspirational leaders.”
Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.