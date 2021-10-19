Log in
Parker University Named “2021 Great College to Work For®” and Recognized as an Honor Roll Institution

10/19/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Dallas, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has been recognized as one of 70 colleges and universities deemed a Great College to Work For®. Based on employee engagement survey results, the Great Colleges to Work For® program identified Parker University’s workplace as highly rated across multiple categories. In addition to being a Great College to Work For®, the university has been named a 2021 Honor Roll institution.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. In its fourteenth year, it recognizes colleges that get top ratings from employees regarding workplace practices and policies. The Great Colleges to Work For® program includes a two-part assessment process: the ModernThink Higher Education Insight Survey© administered to faculty, administrators, exempt professionals, and non-exempt staff, as well as adjuncts at two-year colleges, and the ModernThink Higher Education Institution Questionnaire© (IQ) which captures employment data and workplace policies and practices from each institution. Recognition analysis for the Great Colleges to Work For® program is conducted by ModernThink, an organizational development firm with surveys and “Best Place to Work” expertise. The ModernThink Higher Education Insight Survey© was updated for the 2021 program with 11 new survey statements and four new survey dimensions, including Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging; Faculty and Staff Well-being; Mission & Pride; and Performance Management. A Faculty Experience dimension was also added to the survey so colleges could more accurately pinpoint issues unique to instructors. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

Richard K. Boyer, Principal and Managing Partner at ModernThink, says, “It takes courage to lead. And the 2021 Great Colleges to Work For participants demonstrated remarkable courage, commitment, and optimism in their decisions to participate in a ‘great place to work program’ during a worldwide pandemic. There’s much to learn from these remarkable institutions and their inspirational leaders.”

To learn more about Parker University’s exciting recognition, visit greatcollegesprogram.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

Attachment 


Christine Perrenot
Parker University
christineperrenot@parker.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2021
