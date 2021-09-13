Parker University Proudly Opens its Newly Renovated South Building to Students

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The past two years have presented numerous challenges for many higher education institutions. In October of 2019, only months before facing unprecedented changes due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Parker University campus in Dallas was hit by a large tornado that destroyed half of its buildings.

Following the extensive destruction on campus, the Skiles Group, a national general contracting and lean construction management firm out of Richardson, Texas, hit the ground running to effectively complete construction on the Parker University campus as soon as possible. Now, after months of anticipation, Parker University is proud to announce that the South Building is complete, and students are now able to access the location that features state-of-the-art technology and the latest industry innovations to help revolutionize their educations.

Some of the South Building's unique new features include more than 25,000 square feet of learning space filled with electronic resources. Students revealed they wanted course reserves, bookstore necessities, dining options, learning spaces, and technology included in the renovation. The South Building, which was once a location for offices, is now a structure for students that offers a customizable learning environment. The Center for Teaching and Learning offers students a learning resources hub with programming, bones, models, tutoring support, collaborative study areas, and much more.

Technology-wise, the building’s modern simulation lab utilizes virtual reality (VR) clinical simulations with task trainer mannequins for students to practice physical examination skills, communication, and other educational scenarios across numerous Parker University degree programs. The anatomy resource lab features a fully immersive VR environment using four 86-inch modern digital anatomy touch tables, personal devices, wall monitors, and VR headsets. The diagnostic imaging lab was designed to incorporate digital anatomy, diagnostic sonography, radiographs, MRIs, and CT scans into a clinical grand round case review experience. The clinical skills lab provides multi-dimensional views with cameras to magnify instructor and patient movement for display on wall monitors throughout the room for adjusting and examination. In addition, the Force Sensing Table Technology (FSTT) lab has six tables for immediate and objective feedback on students’ abilities to deliver a chiropractic adjustment.

Parker University represents the future of higher education by delivering an exceptional learning experience for students. The new South Building revolutionizes student learning and sets the new standard in the educational community to serve students and prepare them for the future. With a physical space that matches already successful online and digital resources, Parker University serves as an example for providing an enriching experience that is personalized and effective.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For® and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

