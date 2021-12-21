Parker University Recognizes Second Set of Twins in Esteemed Chiropractic Program

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is home to students who have reached remarkable educational milestones and to those who strive to make a real difference with their health-related careers. Parker University is proud to recognize current students and twin brothers, Adison and Lachlan Wood, who brought their dreams and goals to Dallas all the way from Canada.

After graduating from Southern Adventist University, each with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, twin brothers Adison and Lachlan chose Parker University based on the faculty’s philosophical teaching of chiropractic, as well as a convincing recommendation from a chiropractor. After attending an informational session about Parker University last spring, the twins were highly impressed with the campus and the associated career and clinical opportunities. The boys share that they appreciate Parker’s policies and standards, and find it is a blessing to have autonomy over personal health choices. Parker Seminars has provided a great experience, as well! Any opportunity to network with others is something they consider valuable.

The twins have only been at Parker University for one trimester. They are looking forward to the coming trimesters as they continue their unique journey into their chiropractic educations with the support of Parker University’s faculty, innovative environment, and technological advancements. For the twins, Parker University feels like one community and family where everyone is supportive and has similar goals. “It is a blessing to be able to come to a school like Parker where the integrity of freedom is upheld and where the quality of education and service is not compromised,” Adison says.

In the future, Adison has goals of working with athletes and opening a practice where holistic health is emphasized. “I would like my work as a chiropractor to be utilized as a medical missionary, whether domestic or abroad,” he shares. Lachlan adds, “I would like to set up my own practice and focus on making a difference in the lives of my patients.”

Parker University applauds the twins’ hard work and dedication and wishes them tremendous success as they continue making an impact in the chiropractic industry and the lives of others.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

