Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parker University Recognizes Second Set of Twins in Esteemed Chiropractic Program

12/21/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is home to students who have reached remarkable educational milestones and to those who strive to make a real difference with their health-related careers. Parker University is proud to recognize current students and twin brothers, Adison and Lachlan Wood, who brought their dreams and goals to Dallas all the way from Canada.

After graduating from Southern Adventist University, each with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, twin brothers Adison and Lachlan chose Parker University based on the faculty’s philosophical teaching of chiropractic, as well as a convincing recommendation from a chiropractor. After attending an informational session about Parker University last spring, the twins were highly impressed with the campus and the associated career and clinical opportunities. The boys share that they appreciate Parker’s policies and standards, and find it is a blessing to have autonomy over personal health choices. Parker Seminars has provided a great experience, as well! Any opportunity to network with others is something they consider valuable.

The twins have only been at Parker University for one trimester. They are looking forward to the coming trimesters as they continue their unique journey into their chiropractic educations with the support of Parker University’s faculty, innovative environment, and technological advancements. For the twins, Parker University feels like one community and family where everyone is supportive and has similar goals. “It is a blessing to be able to come to a school like Parker where the integrity of freedom is upheld and where the quality of education and service is not compromised,” Adison says.

In the future, Adison has goals of working with athletes and opening a practice where holistic health is emphasized. “I would like my work as a chiropractor to be utilized as a medical missionary, whether domestic or abroad,” he shares. Lachlan adds, “I would like to set up my own practice and focus on making a difference in the lives of my patients.”

Parker University applauds the twins’ hard work and dedication and wishes them tremendous success as they continue making an impact in the chiropractic industry and the lives of others. 

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

Attachment 


Christine Perrenot
Parker University
christineperrenot@parker.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAimedis and Metabook Create Web3 Economy Consortium to Stay Safe
NE
05:58pGlobal stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up
RE
05:58pTytan Cybernetics (“Video River Networks” OTC) announces the Formation of Tytan Metaverse to Take Advantage of the Metaverse Properties Price-Discovery Opportunities.
GL
05:56pShouTi Appoints Ding Ding, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer
BU
05:55pGlobal stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up
RE
05:53pCBB 101 : Stress Testing
PU
05:53pKNOWBE4 : Launches Contest for The Biggest Fan of Popular Series “The Inside Man”
PU
05:53pNFU Disappointed EPA Did Not Include a Pathway to Higher Level Blends of Ethanol in EPA's Final Rule on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Passengers Cars and Trucks
PU
05:53pVIKING MINES : Receives high grade results 720m north of first hit
PU
05:50pBlackberry expects q4 cybersecurity rev of $125 mln to $135 mln - conf call
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
2Global stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil s..
3With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
4Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report
5Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..

HOT NEWS