Parks Associates: 52% of US Broadband Households Want a Telehealth Service That Uses Data from Connected Health Devices

01/25/2021 | 08:25am EST
DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 52% of consumers in US broadband households want a telehealth service that uses data from connected health devices. Interest in integrating connected health devices with telehealth consultations rises dramatically among those who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, 71% of whom find such an approach appealing.

Parks Associates' 8th annual Connected Health Summit features multiple virtual sessions throughout 2021 highlighting new consumer research and the impact of recent COVID-19 surges on the connected health markets. The first session New Connected Health Use Cases: Impact of COVID-19, on Wednesday, January 27, 12:30 PM CT, features industry leaders Tyto Care, Electronic Caregiver, Atrium Health/Vital Circle, Cloud DX, mmHg, and Silicon Labs.

"Many consumers are using telehealth out of necessity and for the first time," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Across the board there is a more consumer centric experience unfolding for healthcare. Providers must rise to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness."

New Connected Health Use Cases: Impact of COVID-19 includes a presentation of connected health research trends, followed by a presentation from Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder, Tyto Care, and an interactive executive session with Mark Francis, Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver.  Then a panel addresses the role of connected health devices in advancing expanding the future of healthcare. Speakers:

  • Andy Atwell, Exec. Director New Business Development, Global Innovation Incubation Team, Omron Healthcare, Inc.
  • Becky Fox, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Atrium Health; Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Vital Circle
  • Robert Kaul, Founder and CEO, Cloud DX
  • Raj Padwell, CEO, mmHg
  • Emmanuel Sambuis, Senior Director Consumer and Healthcare, Silicon Labs

The agenda for this year's Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation features multiple virtual sessions across the year:

Wednesday, April 14
Leveraging the Smart Home for a Healthy Home
Seniors and Caretakers: Serving a Massive Population at Home

Wednesday, June 30
Personalization in Connected Health: Impact of AI

Tuesday, August 31Wednesday, September 1
Virtual Health and Remote Monitoring
Connected Health Business Models
Independent Living: Opportunity for Smart Home Platforms
Tech Giants: Driving Healthcare Innovation

Wednesday, December 1
Connecting the Dots: Interoperability and Health Data

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation includes special virtual networking events to connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 and other trends on the consumer healthcare market.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For information on sponsoring, speaking or attending visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey.ulpino@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit
Parks Associates' eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is an virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness.  www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Rosey Ulpino
Parks Associates
972.996.0202
289858@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-52-of-us-broadband-households-want-a-telehealth-service-that-uses-data-from-connected-health-devices-301214023.html

SOURCE Parks Associates


© PRNewswire 2021
