Parsley Market 2021-2025- AgriFutures Australia, B&G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

The parsley market is poised to grow by $ 1.13 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parsley Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the parsley market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands.
The parsley market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing awareness of the health benefits of parsley as one of the prime reasons driving the parsley market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The parsley market covers the following areas:
Parsley Market Sizing
Parsley Market Forecast
Parsley Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AgriFutures Australia
B&G Foods Inc.
Badia Spices Inc.
Camstar Herbs
Frontier Co-op
McCormick & Co. Inc.
Schwabe Group
Swanson Health Products Inc.
The Kroger Co.
Universal Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery on the parsley market
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AgriFutures Australia
B&G Foods Inc.
Badia Spices Inc.
Camstar Herbs
Frontier Co-op
McCormick & Co. Inc.
Schwabe Group
Swanson Health Products Inc.
The Kroger Co.
Universal Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
