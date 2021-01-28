Log in
Parsley Market 2021-2025- AgriFutures Australia, B&G Foods Inc., Badia Spices Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

01/28/2021 | 08:44am EST
The parsley market is poised to grow by $ 1.13 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005655/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parsley Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parsley Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the parsley market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands.

The parsley market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing awareness of the health benefits of parsley as one of the prime reasons driving the parsley market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The parsley market covers the following areas:

Parsley Market Sizing

Parsley Market Forecast

Parsley Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AgriFutures Australia
  • B&G Foods Inc.
  • Badia Spices Inc.
  • Camstar Herbs
  • Frontier Co-op
  • McCormick & Co. Inc.
  • Schwabe Group
  • Swanson Health Products Inc.
  • The Kroger Co.
  • Universal Corp.

     

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

  • Gluten-free Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The gluten-free food market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Hemp-based Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The hemp-based foods market size has the potential to grow by USD 364.98 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Fresh parsley - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Dry parsley - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery on the parsley market
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AgriFutures Australia
  • B&G Foods Inc.
  • Badia Spices Inc.
  • Camstar Herbs
  • Frontier Co-op
  • McCormick & Co. Inc.
  • Schwabe Group
  • Swanson Health Products Inc.
  • The Kroger Co.
  • Universal Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


