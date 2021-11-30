Partech Announces the Closing of Its Second Growth Fund, Partech Growth II, at $750M.

With this Fund and already 12 unicorns in its portfolio, Partech will continue its ambitious plan of powering the rise of the next European digital leaders.

Partech, the global technology investment firm has announced the closing of Partech Growth II, at €650M (c.$750M) in commitments, significantly above Partech Growth I, raised in 2015 at €400M.

The fund, closed above its target size, has seen staunch support from 45+ institutional investors, endowments & foundations, pension funds, life insurers, asset managers and fund-of-funds, and 40+ prominent family offices, entrepreneurs, and business angels, from 10 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia, despite being a mostly remote fundraise due to the pandemic.

The fresh capital has already been put to work in five companies in the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands and Sweden. They include Rohlik - the Prague-based online grocer with full end-to-end operations including procurement, fulfilment, and last mile delivery; Paris-based Skello – the online scheduling and personnel management SaaS tool; Paris-based Rouje – the ultimate French digital native brand of women’s fashion; the Amsterdam-headquartered Studocu – the knowledge sharing platform used by more than 15 million students in higher education globally; and Stockholm-based Billogram - the integrated customer experience, bill and payment platform for large B2C enterprise.

“We’re humbled and grateful for the support of, and commitment from, our global investors. It allows us to continue to deliver meaningful and strategic assistance to the outstanding community of European tech entrepreneurs who decide to welcome us on their journey,” says Omri Benayoun – General Partner, Partech Growth.

Building on their existing track record, having invested in the likes of Brandwatch, Ecovadis, Made.com, M-Files, NA-KD, and SendinBlue, the plan is to continue backing digitally native scale-ups poised to become the next generation of Europe’s Fortune 500, spanning enterprise and SMB software, consumer brands, healthcare, financial services, education, and other frontier technologies. With PG II the team plans to double down on its existing investment strategy and will partner with 12–15 exceptional companies, writing check sizes between €20-70m.

“We are excited to build conviction on and partner with even more ambitious founders across Europe, working with them to achieve their maximum potential. We’ll continue to leverage our years of operational and entrepreneurial expertise to provide them with hands-on support as they scale their way to global leadership,” adds Bruno Crémel – General Partner, Partech Growth.

About Partech

Born in San Francisco and Paris, Partech is one of the most active tech investors in the world, bringing together capital, operational experience, and strategic support for entrepreneurs at seed, venture and growth stages. The current portfolio includes 200+ companies in more than 30 countries, of which 12 are valued at more than $1B: Alan, Bolt, Cazoo, Jellysmack, Made.com, ManoMano, People.ai, Rohlik, Sorare, Toss, Wave, Xendit.

