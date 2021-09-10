Participating in the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS)

10 September 2021 Published the latest monthly update on the scheme's Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) to include the latest CCM trigger price and the August average price. The August average price was below the November trigger price, therefore the earliest the CCM can be triggered is December 2021.

2 August 2021 We have added the average carbon price in July 2021 and the Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) trigger for November 2021. We have also made clear that the CCM cannot be triggered in August, September and October.

12 July 2021 Guidance updated to provide additional clarity to the calculation of the CCM trigger price. We have also updated the CCM trigger price for October 2021 and the Actual December Futures average price for June.

28 June 2021 We have published the Aviation Allocation Table which contains a list of each aircraft operator's free allocation entitlement for the 2021 to 2025 allocation period.

10 June 2021 We have provided more guidance on the Cost Containment Measure (CCM), the September CCM trigger price and the average May UK allowance price.

18 May 2021 We aim to allocate allowances for the 2021 scheme year to operator holding accounts in the UK ETS Registry by 28 May 2021.

12 May 2021 We have published the Allocation Table, which contains a list of each installation's free allocation for the 2021 to 2025 allocation period.

5 May 2021 Added further information on how free allocation for operators of installations will work. We aim to publish an Allocation Table containing each installation's free allocation by 14 May 2021. If you are included in the table, you must submit a verified Activity Level Data Report by 30 June 2021. From 2022, free allocation will be allocated on or before 28 February of each calendar year.

28 April 2021 Added further information on how auctions operate, including who is eligible to bid in auctions.

10 March 2021 Added timetable for onboarding UK Emissions Trading Registry accounts.

26 February 2021 The calendar for UK ETS auctions in 2021 has been published by auction platform provider ICE. We have included a link to the calendar from this guidance.

11 February 2021 Section on auctioning updated to include information on the Auction Reserve Price, the Cost Containment Mechanism and the Auctioning Regulations.