Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parties and Signatories to the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage Adopt Terms of Reference

03/05/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Contracting Parties and Signatories to the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC) recently adopted the Terms of Reference for future CSC meetings, during a virtual Preparatory Meeting hosted by the IAEA Secretariat. Participants also took a number of other decisions in preparation for the next CSC meeting, including the election of a chairperson and two vice-chairpersons for that meeting. The preparatory meeting on 24 February was in response to a request by Canada, on behalf of the CSC Parties, that regular meetings of the CSC Parties and Signatories be convened with the IAEA as Secretariat.

'We are glad that the IAEA Secretariat has accepted to facilitate the process of holding regular CSC meetings in the future and that the Terms of Reference for such meetings have been adopted at this Preparatory Meeting. This will greatly facilitate future discussions among CSC Parties and Signatories on issues of common interest,' said Jamie Fairchild of Canada, who chaired the Preparatory Meeting. 'Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the CSC Parties and Signatories have expressed an interest in holding their Second Meeting prior to the end of 2021, if not early in 2022, in order that they may continue to build on the momentum of this Preparatory Meeting.'

At the inaugural Meeting of the CSC Parties and Signatories in June 2019 in Ottawa, Canada, the participants decided that meetings should take place regularly and expressed their preference for the IAEA to act as the Secretariat.

The CSC was adopted under IAEA auspices in 1997 and entered into force in 2015. It currently has 11 Contracting Parties and 11 Signatories that have not yet ratified it. The Convention aims at operating as an 'umbrella' for all States that are either party to one of the existing international conventions on civil liability for nuclear damage or have national legislation in place conforming to the principles underlying those conventions. The CSC also envisages an international fund to supplement the amount of compensation available for nuclear damage at the national level.

Disclaimer

IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aEAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:53aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:53aINVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Scapa Group Plc
AQ
08:51aANGIOSOMA, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51aEmployment Situation
PU
08:51aMIND C T I  : Press Release – March 04, 2021
PU
08:49aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES  : Optimism for North American Market, Hisense Officially Announced to Invest 260 Million US Dollars in Building Home Appliance Industrial Park in Mexico
AQ
08:49aDATTO  : SaaS Backup Is Essential – Find One That Is Easy To Use
PU
08:49aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC  : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
08:47aBLONDER TONGUE LABORATORIES  : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2STELLANTIS N.V. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data
5China tells banks to scale back lending to contain financial bubble risks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ