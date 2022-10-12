Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Parties cry foul over rule change allowing new residents to vote in disputed Kashmir

10/12/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - A new rule that allows new residents of the contested Jammu and Kashmir region to register as voters has angered political parties who say it is an attempt by India to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority region.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars over control of the Himalayan mountain territory.

India stripped its portion of the region of semi-autonomy in 2019, changing the Indian constitution to allow non-Kashmiris to vote and own land there.

The new rule, introduced by electoral authorities in one of the region's 20 districts on Tuesday, allows those who have been living in Kashmir for a year or more to register as voters, in contrast with the earlier rule which enfranchised only people who resided in the region in 1947, or their descendants.

Political parties opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party fear that the new rule will be replicated in other districts and say this is an attempt to change the demography of the region in the favour of Hindus.

"The government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh (2.5 million) non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move," the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, one of the main parties in the state, tweeted late on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister and J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the rule, calling it "an attempt to create religious & regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir."

Authorities are in the process of revising voter lists in all 20 Kashmir electoral districts and federal interior minister Amit Shah said last week elections would be conducted once the revised lists were published.

Kashmir last voted in 2019, in India's parliamentary election, a few months before the region was stripped of its autonomy.

The Modi government said in August that it expected to add 2.5 million additional voters to Kashmir's rolls under the rule change, which would increase its electorate by more than a third above the current 7.6 million.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:15aSaudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
RE
10:10aU.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Andy Warhol copyright dispute
RE
10:09aChad names opposition politician Kebzabo as new PM - State TV
RE
10:08aRussia has depleted large part of precision ammunition - NATO official
RE
10:07aEbola case confirmed in Uganda's capital Kampala - Health Minister
RE
10:05aPutin to meet Erdogan, likely to look at Ukraine peace options - Kremlin
RE
10:05aMicrosoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal
RE
10:03aParties cry foul over rule change allowing new residents to vote in disputed Kashmir
RE
10:00aS&P Global revises Esselunga outlook to negative on inflation concerns
RE
09:58aU.S. FDA authorizes updated COVID booster for children aged 5-11
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Uniqlo owner set for record annual profit, but all eyes on China showin..
2Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tesco...
3Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push
4BNP Paribas : signed an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox
5Vestas - Q3 2022 information meeting/ conference call

HOT NEWS