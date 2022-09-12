Parties scrapped and bells toll as UK finance sector pays respect

(Adds quotes from Barclays CEO)
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's financial industry is
dialling down activities in the run-up to the funeral of Queen
Elizabeth next Monday, cancelling events and paring business, as
a nation in mourning prepares to bid farewell to Britain's
longest-serving monarch.
Post-summer parties have been scrapped, and policy
announcements and meetings have been postponed following the
death of the 96-year old head of state on Thursday at her summer
residence of Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands.
The Bank of England set the tone swiftly after the queen's
death on Sept. 8, delaying a Sept. 15 meeting of its Monetary
Policy Committee, and an expected hike in Britain's base
interest rate as part of efforts to arrest runaway
inflation.
Speeches by BoE officials, such as from co-insurance chief
Anna Sweeney to the Association of British Insurers on Tuesday,
have been postponed.
The Financial Conduct Authority's annual meeting, due on
Thursday, has also been postponed, along with planned policy
announcements for this week.
"Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the
Queen on 8 September, the FCA, like other public bodies, is now
observing a period of mourning," the watchdog said.
"During the period of mourning we will only be publishing
updates which are business critical."
Scores of the City's top executives, industry associations
and the London Stock Exchange have flocked to social media to
express their condolences and to pay tribute to the queen's
unprecedented 70-year reign.
HSBC's Chief Executive Noel Quinn signed a book of
condolence at the British High Commission in New Delhi, a post
on professional networking site LinkedIn showed.
Charlie Nunn, CEO at Lloyds Banking Group, recalled
a meeting last October with King Charles III on the same
platform, describing the new monarch's "passion and knowledge"
and "deep sense of duty" as qualities that would "serve him and
our nation well" in his new role.
The UK divisions of European banks have also marked the
event. Tiina Lee, UK CEO of Germany's Deutsche Bank, said the
late queen was a "a potent symbol of duty and constancy in an
ever-changing world".
Staff across Britain's financial sector are expected to
observe a national holiday, known as a 'bank holiday' in
Britain, on Sept. 19, when the queen's funeral is scheduled to
take place in London's Westminster Abbey.
London's Stock Exchange will be shut on this day, as will
the city's historic insurance market, Lloyd's of London
.
Lloyd's held two minutes' silence and rang its so-called
Lutine bell on its underwriting floor to mark the queen's death
on Thursday evening. The bell was traditionally rung once when a
ship was lost at sea.
Lloyd's may also ring the bell twice to welcome King Charles
III later this week, a spokesperson said.
The market's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief
Executive John Neal have also cancelled their attendance at the
reinsurance industry's regular conference in Monte Carlo, which
began on Sept 10.
Private bank Coutts - which has long counted the royal
family as clients and was known as "the Queen's bank" - said it
had taken down the Coutts flag that flew above its headquarters
on London's Strand near Trafalgar Square as a mark of respect.
A Union Jack flag is instead flying above the building at
half-mast, and a book of condolence will be set up inside for
clients and staff to write messages, the bank said on its
website.
Alison Rose, chief executive of Coutts' parent company
NatWest, shared her condolences in a post on LinkedIn, adding
that she had been personally inspired by King Charles' "genuine
passion for the environment".
British lender Barclays proceeded with its
three-day annual financial conference in New York on Monday,
with executives from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan,
Citi and Bank of America scheduled to attend.
Addressing delegates, Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan,
said the bank had noted the queen's passing "with sorrow".
"For somebody to take that leadership position at age 25 and
do a great job for 70 years - as anyone who follows leadership
knows how difficult it is."
The UK arm of Spain's largest bank, Banco Santander
has decided to cancel a drinks reception for members of the
media on Tuesday, as a mark of respect. Wealth management firm
Evelyn Partners also said it was postponing a similar event it
was due to host on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones and Iain Withers, and Saeed
Azhar in New York, editing by Jonathan Oatis)