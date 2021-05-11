PartnerRe Ltd. : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PartnerRe Ltd. ("the Company") today reported net loss attributable to common shareholder of $66 million for the first quarter of 2021.

PartnerRe President and Chief Executive Officer Jacques Bonneau commented, “The 2021 underwriting year started on a positive note from a pricing perspective, and we have seen continued momentum throughout our April 1 non-life renewals, while remaining focused on the execution of our strategy to improve profitability. We are seeing positive rate movement in most, if not all, of our lines of business while achieving price improvements in new and renewal business of approximately 9% for our non-life portfolio through April 1. We were also able to reduce our exposures on poorly performing lines and programs as we continue to drive for increased margins. The underwriting improvements in the first quarter were masked by Winter Storm Uri. The favorable pricing conditions, combined with the benefits we are seeing from our re-underwriting actions and significant growth in third party capital, position us well to deliver improvements in our underwriting and financial results during the remainder of 2021.” Please click here to access the PartnerRe News page for the full release.

