Partners Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Partners Bancorp Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PTRS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) to OceanFirst Financial Corp. is fair to Partners Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Partners Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Partners Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Partners Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether OceanFirst is underpaying for Partners Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Partners Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Partners Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Partners Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006035/en/