Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Partners of Trinidad's Atlantic LNG project agree to ownership revamp

12/06/2022 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORT of SPAIN (Reuters) -The partners of Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic LNG project, the largest liquefied natural gas export facility in the Caribbean, on Tuesday agreed to restructure ownership with the state gas firm gaining shares and a Chinese firm leaving stakes on hold.

Trinidad's National Gas Company (NGC), which only had shares in the facility's liquefaction train four, expanded its ownership to trains two and three. Chinese Investment Co, which owns about 10% in the project's train one, no longer has an active participation since parties also agreed that unit will remain shut for the near future.

The other members of the consortium - BP, Shell, and NGC - remain as owners of the project's three active liquefaction trains, an arrangement that the government said allows it to get more revenue from LNG exports while simplifying the project's structure.

Atlantic LNG's train one suspended operations in late 2020 despite strong global LNG demand due to of a lack of natural gas supply from Trinidad's offshore fields.

The new ownership arrangement, under which Shell and BP reduced participation in two trains, consolidates the Atlantic LNG's joint ventures into a unitized facility held by one joint venture with a common ownership and commercial framework for gas supply, processing, LNG production and natural gas liquids offtake.

The pact will lead to greater commercial certainty by freeing up billions of dollars in investment for exploration and production, said Shell Senior Vice President and country chair for Trinidad Eugene Okpere. It will help development of the Manatee project that hold 2.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas reserves on the Trinidad side and is part of the Loran/Manatee 10-TCF cross border field shared with Venezuela.

BP's president for Trinidad, David Campbell, said the agreement will result in market reflective pricing and increased government participation, allowing a more efficient operation.

Trinidad and Tobago contributes with 10% of BP's natural gas production worldwide, he said.

(Reporting by Port of Spain newsroom)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERGY, INC. -0.29% 57.99 Delayed Quote.-15.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.71% 254.0032 Real-time Quote.68.39%
Latest news "Economy"
11:29aU.S. Fed Reserve Board ends enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea
RE
11:27aUkraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 billion, topping pre-invasion level
RE
11:20aBuzzFeed to cut workforce by 12%
RE
11:20aBOE Sells GBP983.6 Million in Index-Linked Gilts
DJ
11:17aKuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point - statement
RE
11:12aTAP cabin staff to strike on Dec. 8-9, plan more walkouts until end-Jan
RE
11:10aUkrainian drone attacks expose Russian air defenses
RE
11:10aAttacks on Russian air bases will have psychological impact- Western officials
RE
11:10aMichelin to cut fewer jobs to protect production
RE
11:07aU.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
3Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
4Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS