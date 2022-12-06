Partners of Trinidad's Atlantic LNG project agree to ownership revamp

Trinidad's National Gas Company (NGC), which only had shares in the facility's liquefaction train four, expanded its ownership to trains two and three. Chinese Investment Co, which owns about 10% in the project's train one, no longer has an active participation since parties also agreed that unit will remain shut for the near future.

The other members of the consortium - BP, Shell, and NGC - remain as owners of the project's three active liquefaction trains, an arrangement that the government said allows it to get more revenue from LNG exports while simplifying the project's structure.

Atlantic LNG's train one suspended operations in late 2020 despite strong global LNG demand due to of a lack of natural gas supply from Trinidad's offshore fields.

The new ownership arrangement, under which Shell and BP reduced participation in two trains, consolidates the Atlantic LNG's joint ventures into a unitized facility held by one joint venture with a common ownership and commercial framework for gas supply, processing, LNG production and natural gas liquids offtake.

The pact will lead to greater commercial certainty by freeing up billions of dollars in investment for exploration and production, said Shell Senior Vice President and country chair for Trinidad Eugene Okpere. It will help development of the Manatee project that hold 2.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas reserves on the Trinidad side and is part of the Loran/Manatee 10-TCF cross border field shared with Venezuela.

BP's president for Trinidad, David Campbell, said the agreement will result in market reflective pricing and increased government participation, allowing a more efficient operation.

Trinidad and Tobago contributes with 10% of BP's natural gas production worldwide, he said.

