Parts Town : Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the 13th Consecutive Year

Parts Town, the market-leading distributor of foodservice equipment parts, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing companies for the 13th consecutive year. The ranking reflects the doubling of Parts Town’s revenue from 2017 to 2020.

“Parts Town is pleased to be honored again as part of the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing companies,” said Steve Snower, CEO of Parts Town. “It’s our 13th consecutive appearance on the list, an extraordinary accomplishment. Our incredible team and their hard work make our growth possible. I am grateful to our team for the work they do every day, particularly this past year and a half which has brought significant challenges to the way we do business. Our team continues to rise to any challenge. I want to say thanks to our team for their continued commitment to keeping our community safe while meeting the needs of our industry.”

The past year has brought a number of exciting changes to Parts Town, including its continued international expansion and increased automated distribution capabilities, all while implementing new safety measures to keep our operations running smoothly while keeping our team members safe.

“Innovation comes in many forms, and this year it included a quick pivot to remote work for some of our team while creating a safe environment for our distribution center team – the heart of our business. The team really adapted quickly and continued to showcase our strong culture,” Snower continued.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology-enabled global distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit service companies and other customer segments.

Our 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive technical diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry’s leading mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the leading manufacturers in the foodservice industry, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork.

