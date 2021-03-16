Log in
Parts Town : Again Named Among Most Successful Companies in the Midwest by Inc. 5000 Regionals

03/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Parts Town, the market-leading distributor of foodservice equipment parts, has been named to Inc. 5000 Regionals’ 250 Most Successful Companies in the Midwest.

Parts Town, which has also appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies for the last 12 years, earned the No. 172 spot on the Midwest regional list. The ranking reflects Parts Town’s 83% revenue growth from 2017 to 2019.

“Parts Town is certainly honored to be recognized once again as one of the most successful companies in the region,” said Steve Snower, CEO of Parts Town. “This accomplishment really comes down to the everyday work of our extraordinary team, and it’s to them that we owe a great big thank you. Thank you for your perseverance in the face of a year of unprecedented challenges. Thank you for your commitment to keeping our community safe while meeting the needs of our industry.”

The past year has brought a number of exciting changes to Parts Town, including its combination with Heritage Foodservice Group and the launch of the innovation-focused Red Lightning Group division.

“Innovation is at the core of who we are as an organization, and it is the key to how we will continue to fuel change and growth for ourselves and our industry going forward. We look forward to a bright future,” Snower added.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, which launched in 2020, recognizes the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the 13-state region based on revenue. To explore this rest of this year’s list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.

To learn more about Parts Town, visit www.partstown.com and follow updates on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading global distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Parts Town leads the way in innovation. From the industry’s first mobile app to our robust website, Parts Town makes sure that our customers have access to critical parts and equipment information when and where they need it most. Most recently, our Parts in Town capability offers a first-of-its-kind shopping experience for OEM foodservice equipment parts, combining the ease and power of shopping at partstown.com with the convenience of one-hour local pickup from independent service companies to further improve equipment uptime. Innovations like these — as well as our 360-degree imaging technology PartSPIN®, Serial Number Lookup, valuable interactive diagrams and convenient Smart Manuals — paired with same-day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure that customers have the resources they need to get the right part to get the job done.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment and more, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
