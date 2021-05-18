PartsSource : Expands Evidence-Based Marketplace to Serve Healthcare Facility Management

New, dedicated facilities marketplace expands power of platform to drive digital transformation for mission-critical healthcare operations teams

PartsSource®, the only evidence-based marketplace that combines data-driven decision support with automation to simplify medical device products and services procurement, today announces it has added more than 1 million facilities maintenance and repair products to support clinical engineering and facilities management healthcare resources.

Healthcare facilities management professionals face similar challenges supporting essential operations and maintenance, found in healthcare clinical engineering and technology management (HTM). This includes managing the procurement process manually, including relationships with hundreds of suppliers, insufficient quality data, time consuming product searches, and limited performance analytics. The result is significant overspending, high variability and staff inefficiencies. With an estimated 30-40% of total non-labor hospital spend outside of GPO contracts and consisting of low volume, infrequently purchased items across a fragmented supply chain1, the cost of facility downtime and unreliable supply chains to the healthcare system is significant.

PartsSource’s evidence-based marketplace streamlines the procurement process, promoting facilities supply chain reliability and resiliency through:

Curated multi-vendor resource that consolidates a network of OEM and alternative high-quality suppliers across more than one million product options

Value and quality using the industry's only evidence-based PRECISION procurement ® platform that consistently delivers high-quality, reproducible product quality and logistics outcomes

using the industry’s only evidence-based PRECISION procurement platform that consistently delivers high-quality, reproducible product quality and logistics outcomes Spend tracking and enterprise analytics that provides supply chain visibility and monitoring to reduce risk, and better manage supplier performance KPIs and value

“Healthcare is undergoing a necessary digital transformation of its supply chain with the express goal to improve asset uptime and clinical availability as facilities management and clinical engineering maintenance is becoming increasingly mission-critical,” said Philip Settimi, MSE, M.D., President and CEO of PartsSource. “By offering a dedicated Clinical Resource Management platform, purpose-built for facilities management and clinical engineering, our clients are now able to speed the availability of their product or service, with the oversight of specialized product experts and billions of data points to improve the cost, quality, reliability and productivity of their supply chain.”

Facilities management and clinical engineering will be able to further streamline the procurement process via PartsSource’s partnerships with the world’s leading healthcare Clinical Enterprise Asset Management (CMMS) providers including Nuvolo, Accruent and Dude Solutions. PartsSource integration with CMMS platforms enable facilities management and clinical engineering to manage every aspect of clinical and facilities operations easily and quickly—from following and completing a service request, to managing work orders and data, to ordering repair and maintenance products—on any mobile device, online resulting in improved quality, greater efficiency and cost-savings for providers.

“Digitizing the healthcare supply chain plays a critical role in the delivery of healthcare, and we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased resilience, and organizational agility,” said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. “Our partnership with PartsSource into the facilities market provides our customers with the industry’s most advanced integration and world-class technology to accelerate and better coordinate the future of workplace service management across the enterprise.”

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence‐based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long‐tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.

The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

1 Behm, Jason, et al. Reducing Cost Variance and Increasing Quality Across Medical Device Maintenance Purchasing. Journal of Clinical Engineering. Vol 46(2):94-97, April/June 2021.

