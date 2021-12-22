Party Leadership Group of CHINA RAILWAY Held a Meeting to Study and Implement the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's Im...

On the afternoon of December 6, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. held a party leadership group meeting to carefully learn and practically implement the spirit of the important speech given by General Secretary Xi Jinping when attending the opening ceremony of China-Laos Railway with Thongloun Sisoulith, the General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos. Lu Dongfu, Chairman and Party Leadership Group Sectary of CHINA RAILWAY, stressed the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech, and fully understanding the significance of the China-Laos Railway. Lu also requested the CHINA RAILWAY staff to improve their political stand and implement their responsibilities, focusing on the requirements of high standard, sustainability, and benefiting people's livelihood, and to exert standard operation and management of China-Laos Railway with due diligence and integrity, giving full play to the radiation and leading role of the railway, so that the railway can better serve the economic and social development of the people living in the regions alongside, and make due contributions to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the building of China-Laos community with a shared future.