'Pass it' -Biden backs Manchin spending deal

"Look, this bill is far from perfect. It's a compromise, but it is often how progress is made by compromises. And the fact is that my message to Congress is this. This is the strongest bill you can pass to lower inflation, cut the deficit, reduce health care cost, tackle the climate crisis and promote energy security all the time while reducing the burdens facing working class and middle class families. So pass it, pass it for the American people. Pass it for America."

Democrats huddled on Thursday to weigh the bill after conservative Democrat Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to a deal late Wednesday, after months of negotiations.

But with Congress' summer recess set to begin next week, Schumer faces a tight deadline to get the spending plan passed, against a strong Republican opposition.

That's assuming he has all 50 Democrats on board.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who, like Manchin, has blocked her party's legislative priorities in the past, has not weighed in on the proposal.

The new deal includes a 15% corporate minimum tax to help finance new spending on energy, electric vehicle credits and health insurance.

It would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and caps out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000 per year.

"The bill will lower health care costs for millions of Americans. And it will be and it will be the most important investment, not hyperbole, the most important investment we've ever made in our energy security and developing cost savings and job creating clean energy solutions for the future."

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell blasted the bill, calling it economically reckless at a time of soaring inflation.

"A reckless taxing and spending spree that will delight the far left and hammer working families even harder."

But McConnell has few ways of stopping the bill if Schumer keeps his caucus united .... and healthy, amid a spate of Covid-19 infections among Senators.

Getting the bill passed would be a win for Biden, and could boost Democratic lawmakers' election prospects in November, giving them a better chance of retaining control of Congress.