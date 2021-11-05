Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Holds Promise and Peril, Says ABC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5-Associated Builders and Contractors released the following statement on today's passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill creates an opportunity to effectively modernize our nation's most critical infrastructure, and ABC and our members stand ready to do the important work to bring America's infrastructure into the 21st century," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. "However, ABC remains wary of some of the bill's exclusionary provisions and statements from the Biden administration that could restrict the eligibility of America's workers to compete for and participate in these construction projects.

"In addition, while the House voted to move forward with consideration of their partisan, reckless tax and spending bill, which was cobbled together in the middle of the night, we urge those in Congress who have expressed valid concerns about the bill's impact on the economy and ongoing inflation throughout the country to prevent any further votes on this bill and pursue an alternate legislative approach that supports commonsense proposals, benefits our economy and creates job throughout the country."