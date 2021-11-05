Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Holds Promise and Peril, Says ABC

11/05/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5-Associated Builders and Contractors released the following statement on today's passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill creates an opportunity to effectively modernize our nation's most critical infrastructure, and ABC and our members stand ready to do the important work to bring America's infrastructure into the 21st century," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. "However, ABC remains wary of some of the bill's exclusionary provisions and statements from the Biden administration that could restrict the eligibility of America's workers to compete for and participate in these construction projects.

"In addition, while the House voted to move forward with consideration of their partisan, reckless tax and spending bill, which was cobbled together in the middle of the night, we urge those in Congress who have expressed valid concerns about the bill's impact on the economy and ongoing inflation throughout the country to prevent any further votes on this bill and pursue an alternate legislative approach that supports commonsense proposals, benefits our economy and creates job throughout the country."

Disclaimer

ABC - Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 03:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17aChina's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans
RE
01:38aCaribbean Countries Stress Strategies to Support the Post-Pandemic Recovery through Greater Solidarity and Regional Integration
PU
01:00aFuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital causes deaths, injuries
RE
12:28aInfrastructure, at Last! Soy So Pleased with House Passage
PU
11/05Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Holds Promise and Peril, Says ABC
PU
11/05Trucking Praises Passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
PU
11/05Airports Council Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation
PU
11/05Largest FTA to stimulate financial innovation
PU
11/05China's daily coal output hits new yearly high of 11.9 mln T
RE
11/05Twitter temporarily disables its 'trends' section in Ethiopia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rogers Communications reinstates ousted chair after court backs his bid..
2Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over 737 MAX safety..
3Vietnam's Vietjet agrees deal with Airbus on plane delivery timings
4China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans
5SMC Exhibits at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Toronto, ON &nd..

HOT NEWS