Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market to Grow by USD 15.19 Billion During 2020-2024, Agero Inc. And Airbiquity Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors to Market Growth | Technavio

11/26/2020 | 10:28am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the passenger vehicle telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005703/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the passenger vehicle telematics market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by fitment, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The smartphone integration segment is expected to be the leading segment based on fitment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 17%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 15.19 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT&T Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Regulatory mandates to improve vehicle safety is one of the major factors driving the market. However, data security in the telematics industry restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute to 54% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT&T Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. The regulatory mandates to improve vehicle safety will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this passenger vehicle telematics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market is segmented as below:

  • Fitment
    • Smartphone Integration
    • Tethered
    • Embedded
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The passenger vehicle telematics market report covers the following areas:

  • Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market Size
  • Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market Trends
  • Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis

This study identifies OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger vehicle telematics market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist passenger vehicle telematics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the passenger vehicle telematics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the passenger vehicle telematics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of passenger vehicle telematics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Fitment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Fitment
  • Smartphone integration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tethered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Embedded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Fitment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agero Inc.
  • Airbiquity Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Visteon Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
