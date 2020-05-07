Passenger car registrations: -32.0% eight months into 2020; -5.7% in July and -18.9% in August

Brussels, 17 September 2020 - Over the first eight months of 2020, EU demand for passenger cars contracted by 32.0%. In total, 6,123,852 new cars were registered across the European Union from January to August, almost 2.9 million less than during the same period last year.

In July 2020, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union1 saw a relatively small decline of 5.7% compared to the same month last year. Seven of the 27 member states posted growth in July, including France (+3.9%) and Spain (+1.1%). Outside the EU perimeter, the United Kingdom (+11.3%), Iceland (+44.5%) and Norway (+6.5%) also showed first signs of recovery.

During the month of August, however, the EU car market posted a stronger decline (-18.9%) again, although less dramatic than earlier in the year. With the exception of Cyprus (+14.1%), all countries in the region recorded losses compared to August 2019. Looking at the four major EU markets, Italy performed best, with a slight drop of 0.4%, while the strongest declines were seen in Germany (-20.0%) and France (-19.8%).

1 European Union refers to the new composition with 27 member states (excluding the United Kingdom). For year-on-year comparisons, historical data are recalculated to adjust to the new EU27 perimeter.

