Passenger plane crash lands in Africa's Lake Victoria

That's according to the airline Precision Air; In a statement it said 26 people had been rescued from the plane.

A local official said rescue workers were in touch with pilots in the cockpit and were attempting to pull the plane from the lake.

State broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation said three people had been killed.

The cause was not immediately clear, but the state broadcaster said the incident took place amid storms and heavy rains.

Videos and picture circulating on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged in what is Africa's largest lake.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for calm as the rescue operation continues.