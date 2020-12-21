Passenger services to and from the United Kingdom will be suspended from December 21

In coordination with other EU Member States aiming to protect the public from the spread of the new coronavirus type in Latvia, the Cabinet of Ministers decided today to suspend passenger traffic through airports, ports, as well as by bus from and to the United Kingdom from 21 December to 1 January 2021.

Minister of Transport Tālis Linkaits explains, 'Fast, purposeful, and coordinated action with other EU Member States is crucial for ensuring the interests of public health. With this resolute decision, Latvia joins other EU Member States that have already imposed a ban on passenger transport to and from the United Kingdom.'

Epidemiological information suggests that the new strain of the virus could be 70% more contagious than the virus known so far. The ban on passenger transport has been imposed in order to reduce the risk of import and spread of the new strain of virus in Latvia.

The decision of the Latvian government is similar to the decisions taken by the governments of other EU Member States, pending further clarification of the circumstances and investigation of the new type of virus, to impose an entry ban from and to the United Kingdom. Other European countries plan to take a decision on a travel ban in the nearest future.

Until the end of this year, flights from Riga to UK airports will be operated by three airlines - AirBaltic, Ryanair, and Wizzair. Passengers who have purchased tickets for flights between December 21 and January 1 of the next year can obtain information on compensation, rescheduling, and other related matters from their airlines.

