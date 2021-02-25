Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 55,6 million passengers were transported with public transport in 2020, with 46,1% less than in 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 2434,7 million passenger-kilometers, with 59,2% less than in 2019.
In 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 16,5 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in 2019 with 12,5%. The turnover of goods totaled 4635,2 million tonnes-km, with 6,3% less compared to 2019.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language.
Disclaimer
