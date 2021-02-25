Log in
Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in 2020

02/25/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 55,6 million passengers were transported with public transport in 2020, with 46,1% less than in 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 2434,7 million passenger-kilometers, with 59,2% less than in 2019.

In 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 16,5 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in 2019 with 12,5%. The turnover of goods totaled 4635,2 million tonnes-km, with 6,3% less compared to 2019.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 22:49:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
