Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2

Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-October 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 45,2 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-October 2020, with 47,2% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 2014,7 million passenger-kilometers, with 60,8% less than January-October 2019.
In January-October 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 13,7 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 13,8%. The turnover of goods totaled 3783,5 million tonnes-km, with 8,0% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language.
