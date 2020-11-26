Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-September 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 39,9 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-September 2020, with 48,1% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 1,6 million passenger-kilometers, with 61,6% less than January-September 2019.

In January-September 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 11,9 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 14,1%. The turnover of goods totaled 3357,3 million tonnes-km, 8,4% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.