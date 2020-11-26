Passengers and freight transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-September 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 39,9 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-September 2020, with 48,1% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passengers turnover constituted 1,6 million passenger-kilometers, with 61,6% less than January-September 2019.
In January-September 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 11,9 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 14,1%. The turnover of goods totaled 3357,3 million tonnes-km, 8,4% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:08:07 UTC