Passengers recall 'terrifying' Greece ferry fire escape

One of them, Briton David Waller, described the experience as "a bit like the Titanic" as he recalled his escape in the pitch black night.

Rescue vessels had taken him and many others to the island of Corfu to spend the night in a hotel.

But at least 10 people were sent to a Corfu hospital, according to a Greek health official.

Nine passengers remained missing after the blaze engulfed the ship, said authorities, as firefighters battled to rescue another three people trapped inside.

A total of 240 passengers and 51 crew were on board the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, when the fire broke out during its nine-hour overnight journey.