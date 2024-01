STORY: The video was shot seconds after the plane collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on the ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

A child can be heard screaming to be let off the plane and all 379 people aboard the Japan Airlines (JAL) plane escaped but at least 17 people were injured, NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Fire Department.

Reuters was able to confirm the images which match corroborating footage shared on social media of the same incident.