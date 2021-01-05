Pat Mercuri, Founder and President of Managed Direct Response, Outlines Why Direct Mail Should Be a Key Component of Your 2021 Marketing Plan

Direct Mail Will Be More Effective As Many Consumers Continue to Work from Home

Pat Mercuri, The President of Managed Direct Response continues to be adamant on the quality and effectiveness of Direct Mail as we move into 2021.

“Obviously, the year 2020 has been trying for many consumers and companies, but it has had a beneficial impact on the growth and impact of Direct Mail. With more people staying at home, response rates have risen. Polls have found that more people are looking forward to receiving mail. This is a method in connecting to the world,” said Mercuri. “The majority of our clients have seen their redemption rates increase during the pandemic.”

“However, clients will have to adapt to take advantage of this opportunity. Direct Mail has always offered the unique advantages of pinpointing target consumers and building personalization. Moving forward, companies will have to improve their personalization and make it more individualized,” said Mercuri.

“It is noticeably clear that consumers are interested in reconnecting with others after being isolated for so long. Messaging needs to be as individualized as possible. The more you can talk to your prospect directly, the more successful your Direct Mail Marketing efforts will be,” said Mercuri.

Although considered a traditional medium, Direct Mail has consistently generated a higher response rate than digital efforts such as email, social media and even paid search.

Direct Mail also works well in conjunction with other marketing tools. According to research conducted by the USPS, 60% of marketing respondents said that combining digital and Direct Mail increased ROI.

For the last 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s premier direct marketing firms. Managed Direct Response has extensive expertise generating leads in three: Automotive, Mortgage, Solar and Home Improvement.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a full-service marketing company located in Irvine, California. The company focuses on helping clients improve the ROI on their marketing investments.

For more information visit www.managedmktg.com

