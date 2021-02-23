Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pat Mercuri, Founder of Managed Direct Response, Nominated for OCBJ's Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards for 6th Year

02/23/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pat Mercuri, President and Founder of Managed Direct Response, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards. This is the 19th year of the awards and this is the 6th consecutive year that Pat Mercuri has been nominated.

Pat Mercuri is a strong entrepreneur. During his career he has created successful companies in many sectors including staffing, real estate and direct marketing. He has a determined entrepreneur spirit of seeking out opportunities and envisioning successful business paths.

The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards program allows for the recognition of individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneur spirit through creativity and determination in the establishment and nurturing of business ventures. There are 99 nominees for the 2021 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards.

“It is very flattering and humbling to be nominated for the Orange County Business Journal’s Entrepreneur Awards for the 6th year in a row. This past year has been challenging for many entrepreneurs and I am grateful that my business has continued to thrive,” said Pat Mercuri.

“My heart goes out to many entrepreneurs, especially in the hospitality and service sectors, that have struggled in the past year,” said Mercuri. “I encourage everyone to support your local businesses as we emerge from this health crisis.”

For the last 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s premier direct marketing firms. Managed Direct Response has extensive expertise generating leads in three verticals: Automotive, Mortgage and Solar. The experience in marketing covers over two decades of continuously testing, adapting and discovering of new marketing techniques that drive client businesses. Managed Direct Response mails over 12 million records a month.

“The company prides itself on customer retention. Our clients keep returning because the results are there for them. The foundation of our campaigns is based on our data accuracy. Success is customized for each and every client,” said Mercuri.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a full-service marketing company located in Irvine, California.

For more information visit www.managedmktg.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/managedmktg.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Awarded an EPC Contract by Huayang Group (Yangmei Group)
PU
12:04pOP-ED : For Sneak Peak of Wolf's Energy Policies, Mosey on Down to Texas
PU
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:04pE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
12:04pFRIDAY HEALTH PLANS : Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance
PR
12:04pATTIVO NETWORKS : Named as One of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 on CRN's Security 100 List
BU
12:03pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face U.S. Senate grilling
RE
12:03pENTERGY CORPORATION : Names Bill Abler Vice President of Investor Relations
AQ
12:02pLEIDOS : Q4 Download Presentation Q4 2020
PU
12:02pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
4Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
5Bitcoin's steep drop drags Tesla, ARK ETFs along for the ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ