Pat Mercuri, Founder of Managed Direct Response, Nominated for OCBJ's Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards for 6th Year

Pat Mercuri, President and Founder of Managed Direct Response, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards. This is the 19th year of the awards and this is the 6th consecutive year that Pat Mercuri has been nominated.

Pat Mercuri is a strong entrepreneur. During his career he has created successful companies in many sectors including staffing, real estate and direct marketing. He has a determined entrepreneur spirit of seeking out opportunities and envisioning successful business paths.

The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards program allows for the recognition of individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneur spirit through creativity and determination in the establishment and nurturing of business ventures. There are 99 nominees for the 2021 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards.

“It is very flattering and humbling to be nominated for the Orange County Business Journal’s Entrepreneur Awards for the 6th year in a row. This past year has been challenging for many entrepreneurs and I am grateful that my business has continued to thrive,” said Pat Mercuri.

“My heart goes out to many entrepreneurs, especially in the hospitality and service sectors, that have struggled in the past year,” said Mercuri. “I encourage everyone to support your local businesses as we emerge from this health crisis.”

For the last 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s premier direct marketing firms. Managed Direct Response has extensive expertise generating leads in three verticals: Automotive, Mortgage and Solar. The experience in marketing covers over two decades of continuously testing, adapting and discovering of new marketing techniques that drive client businesses. Managed Direct Response mails over 12 million records a month.

“The company prides itself on customer retention. Our clients keep returning because the results are there for them. The foundation of our campaigns is based on our data accuracy. Success is customized for each and every client,” said Mercuri.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a full-service marketing company located in Irvine, California.

For more information visit www.managedmktg.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/managedmktg.

