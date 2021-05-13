Patagonia to Offer Drinking Water Sourced From the Sky, Made With Just Sunlight and Air

With more than two billion people without access to safe drinking water and a million plastic bottles sold every minute, Patagonia and SOURCE Global, PBC are working to advance sustainable solutions to the world’s water crisis.

Patagonia will use SOURCE® Hydropanels to give customers and employees of its store in Honolulu, Hawaii premium drinking water that’s produced in an entirely sustainable way. This first-of-its-kind technology uses sunlight to pull pure, clean and endlessly renewable water vapor out of the sky and create delicious, climate-resilient drinking water that’s balanced with minerals for optimal health. The self-contained system works entirely off the grid and delivers water directly to taps and faucets using no electricity, pipes or plastic, and the installation will make Patagonia the first retailer in the world to offer drinking water from the sky.

Environmental experts say poor access to water limits education and economic opportunity, leads to significant health consequences, and can spur social unrest and political turmoil among already vulnerable populations. Even in the developed world, these problems disproportionately impact BIPOC and low-income populations.

“The United Nations estimates that by 2050, more than six billion people could suffer water shortages due to climate change, and single-use plastic bottles continue to clog our oceans and streams. This issue is one of the planet’s greatest challenges and, while we’ve invented a way to bring perfect water where it’s needed most, we know we cannot solve this problem alone,” said Cody Friesen, founder and CEO at SOURCE Global. “Through partnerships with like-minded companies such as Patagonia, we’re working to raise awareness of the global water crisis, encourage action and promote safe, sustainable sources of drinking water for everyone, everywhere.”

SOURCE® Hydropanels are used in homes, hotels, hospitals, schools, remote work sites and water-stressed communities across the world. One panel can save 54,000 plastic bottles over its lifetime. Two can meet the needs of family of four to six people and remove a car's worth of CO2 from the environment, without pumping groundwater from the earth.

About Patagonia

We’re in business to save our home planet. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. A Certified B Corporation, the company is recognized internationally for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism—and its contributions of more than $145 million in grants and in-kind donations to date.

About SOURCE Global, PBC

SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE® Hydropanels create drinking water using sunlight and air as the only inputs, and can put the power of safe, sustainable drinking water in the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world. A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operates in 48 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

