PathSolutions : Announces TotalView 12 Release with RemoteView Module to Diagnose WFH User Communication Issues

PathSolutions, a leading provider of network monitoring and VoIP/UC performance management software, today announced the release of TotalView® v12, including RemoteView®. TotalView v12 includes automated server monitoring, client locator, SNMP Trap receiver, and an updated network diagramming module. RemoteView is a troubleshooting module which helps IT departments troubleshoot and diagnose WFH user communication problems and to run the appropriate tests to investigate the source and cause of the problem, whether it be a wireless signal strength or channel usage problem, home LAN fault, firewall issue, ISP contention, or split-tunneling misconfiguration.

“RemoteView gives networking and IT departments full visibility into the problems that can occur with work-from-home users that need to be supported in today’s business environment. Being able to remotely diagnose laptop, LAN, Wireless, firewall, ISP, DNS, and VPN problems is now easy. The remote user runs the RemoteView agent that automatically collects all necessary troubleshooting information from the end user’s device and then sends it back to the TotalView server and notifies the support team that the test results are available for interpretation. At that point, the support team acts like a doctor reviewing a patient’s lab results and can make immediate recommendations for remediation,” said Tim Titus, Founder & CTO of PathSolutions. “Supporting work-from-home users has become the norm for business operations, and we needed to provide tools to help IT staffers in this area.”

Additionally, WebRTC testing is available for browser-based clients.

This release also integrates with NetAlly to locate analyzers throughout the infrastructure and integrates with their Link-Live cloud reporting system.

RemoteView is available now as an optional module upgrade for customers who own the core TotalView package.

About PathSolutions:

PathSolutions is a leading provider of automated network intelligence solutions for root-cause network, VoIP/UC, and video troubleshooting as well as security footprint and communications analytics. TotalView® identifies the root-causes of performance and quality problems, telling you exactly when, where, and why problems occurred in plain-English. Network security operations teams improve their security posture by being made aware of vulnerabilities and exposures in their environment, as well as speed SIEM event research and resolution. PathSolutions customers range from small businesses to large enterprises, carriers, and MSPs.

