Pathfinder Partners Selects BackBay Communications As Agency of Record

06/08/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Real estate investment firm selects financial services communications specialist for integrated program

Pathfinder Partners (“Pathfinder”), a San Diego-based private equity firm specializing in multifamily real estate investments, has selected BackBay Communications as its agency of record. BackBay is a financial services focused integrated public relations, content development, and digital marketing agency, with dedicated teams focused on private equity and venture capital, asset management, impact / ESG investing, and financial technology.

BackBay will serve as Pathfinder’s strategic outsourced public relations, content and digital marketing partner. BackBay will develop and execute an integrated program to help raise awareness of Pathfinder and its multi-family housing real estate investing success and views through email, Google AdWords, LinkedIn sponsored posts, media relations, and content development.

“We are very pleased to be working with Pathfinder Partners, which offers accredited investors an attractive opportunity to add multifamily housing to the real estate portion of their portfolio to capitalize on the housing supply/demand imbalance,” said Bill Haynes, Founder & CEO of BackBay Communications. “Pathfinder has a proven strategy of investing in six primary target markets – Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, Phoenix and Denver – that are economically resilient. These communities have a preponderance of employment opportunities in growing and stable sectors, such as technology, finance and government, while being less dependent on economically vulnerable industries such as tourism, capital goods manufacturing and energy.”

“For the last 15 years, we have grown steadily, applying our unique approach to identifying appealing investment opportunities in Class-B multifamily housing units in targeted fast-growing and resilient cities,” said Mitch Siegler, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Pathfinder. “By adding digital marketing, public relations, and content development to the mix, in what we believe is an especially good environment for real estate investing in fast growing cities, we are hoping to further accelerate Pathfinder’s growth.”

BackBay has represented more than 80 private equity and venture capital clients, providing media relations, content, branding, and digital services aimed at helping them attract investment opportunities, employees and capital. To learn more about BackBay’s approach and expertise in private equity communications please click here.

About Pathfinder Partners
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic and value-add real estate investments. Pathfinder has acquired or sold more than $1 billion of properties since inception and currently has more than $725,000,000 in income-generating, multifamily real estate assets under management in six mid-tier cities in the western U.S. For more information on the firm, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com.

About BackBay Communications
BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations, content development, and digital marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including private equity and venture capital firms, asset managers, impact investing firms, and financial technology companies. BackBay focuses on helping its clients build their brands and drive growth. BackBay’s services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.backbaycommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2021
