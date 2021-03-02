Pathway Healthcare :'s Winter Storm Response

Pathway Healthcare Overcomes Obstacles to Continue Care for Their Addiction and Mental Health Patients

Pathway Healthcare (www.pathwayhealthcare.com). The winter storms which ravaged the southern states in late February 2021 not only closed roads and schools, it also created an emergency situation for those being treated for addiction and mental health. “Our patients cannot miss an appointment. They cannot go without their medicine. When weather closures or situations like the lockdown during COVID occur, we have to respond,” said Reid Roper, Pathway Healthcare’s Operations Manager.

Many of the employees at Pathway Healthcare were themselves without power and internet because they live in the affected areas. However, because Pathway Healthcare has fourteen locations in four states, they pooled their resources from other offices to meet the needs of their patients. “The team members of Pathway Healthcare came together and spanned across multiple counties and states to truly uphold and practice our mission: we help people,” said Anita Giannaris, Lead Counselor for Pathway’s behavioral counseling program.

It was also a great opportunity for Pathway Healthcare to utilize its telemedicine program. “Our team was able to connect with our patients to provide medication management and mental health counseling through our telehealth capability and phone sessions. Telemedicine provides us with the ability to treat those in need when they cannot come to our offices. No one has to be alone or suffer in silence anymore,” said Ms. Giannaris.

