Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pathwire : Appoints Bug Bounty Hacker Jesse Kinser as CISO

08/25/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IT and DoD security veteran will lead security strategy amid rapid growth for the email delivery service

Pathwire, the leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today announced the appointment of Jesse Kinser as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Kinser will report to Pathwire CEO Will Conway and will lead a team of security professionals in establishing a creative approach to grow the security posture of the organization.

Kinser is a veteran of the information technology industry and has served in security leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. Most notably, she was a program manager for the U.S. Department of Defense, where she guided the execution of software development and liaised between officers, analysts, and support personnel in a mission critical environment. In addition, she spent time as both a security and compliance manager and product security senior engineer at Salesforce.

“Jesse brings an impressive depth of cybersecurity acumen to this role. As Pathwire grows, we want to infuse our cyber strategy with knowledge of the current threat landscape,” said Will Conway, CEO of Pathwire. “Given her security experience at the DoD, and as an enterprise practitioner in companies like Salesforce and AES, Jesse’s diverse skill set offers Pathwire an instantly positive impact on our business.”

Prior to joining Pathwire, Kinser was CISO at LifeOmic, a healthcare-focused software company. She has also held numerous technical roles in software engineering, R&D, compliance, and software development. Her career started in the Department of Defense, where she focused on cybersecurity issues at a national level. Her involvement in the bug bounty community has been a core part of her career, and she has been featured as one of the World’s Top 100 Hackers on the NBC Nightly News.

“What attracts me to Pathwire is that email is relevant to everyone. With the prevalence of cyber threats using email as an attack vector, I welcome the opportunity to apply my security expertise to thwarting cyber criminals,” said Jesse Kinser, CISO of Pathwire. “Cybersecurity and protecting information is a critical business priority, which makes my leadership experience especially relevant to this role at Pathwire, where I can advance the company's strategy for security, while continuing to ensure that our data and our clients’ personal information is protected.”

To find out more about Pathwire, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.pathwire.com.

About Pathwire

Pathwire empowers companies around the world to solve complex communication problems. Through its powerful email API and intuitive email marketing solutions, Pathwire delivers over 250 billion emails a year for companies like DHL, Wikipedia, Toast, Lyft, and Microsoft. The company provides reliable, cloud-native infrastructure, local expertise, and smart solutions based on machine learning so companies can more easily reach their customers and build connected experiences. Pathwire has employees worldwide including in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the US. For more information, please visit www.pathwire.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aGRAHAM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aPHOTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aDEFI TECHNOLOGIES : As DeFi gathers momentum, how will regulators protect investors?
AQ
06:31aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : reports its results for the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
06:31aVIZSLA SILVER : Restarts Drilling At Panuco
AQ
06:31aGOGOLD RESOURCES : Drills 1,197 g/t AgEq over 1.2m within 73.7m of 101 g/t AgEq at El Orito in Los Ricos North
AQ
06:31aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : declares dividends
AQ
06:31aGREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN : Completes First International Cannabis Shipment
PR
06:31aVIAVI : Named a Value Leader in EMA Network Performance Management Radar
PR
06:31aCGI : wins $34.4M contract at CMS' Center for Program Integrity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
3NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
4Subdued investors keep powder dry ahead of Fed's Powell
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : German insurers expect around 7 billion euros in storm claims

HOT NEWS