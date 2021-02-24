Patrick Reed's bag: How it has changed since 2020 Mexico win

Patrick Reed comes into the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession with a ton of momentum. He's not only the defending champion (from last year's edition in Mexico) but also comes in fresh off a victory a few weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open. All in all, it's looking like 'Captain America' is making a big push to play for Captain Steve Stricker in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits later this year.

When it comes to his equipment, Reed is quite the interesting case study. He's basically a free agent hybrid with his only contractual obligations being to Japanese iron maker Grindworks. Beyond that, Reed is a player who isn't afraid to test the waters across the board.

The Grindworks relationship has been a successful one for Reed. Not only did he have the opportunity to put his own expertise into an iron, but it also gave the industry a look at just how detailed Reed is in regards to his equipment.

As an ambassador, the 2018 Masters champion has done an amazing job of promoting the Japanese start-up, which from a personnel standpoint, is packed with some serious club making talent. Grindworks CEO Kiyonari Niimi, who is a 40-year veteran of the club making business as well as a member of the honored International Clubmakers Guild (ICG) Hall of Fame, gives the company serious gravitas. So too does former president of the legendary Endo forging house Kenji Kobiyashi.

Reed recently gave aspiring TOUR player and APGA regular Charles Penny II the gift of Grindworks after being inspired by an email he read.

'I read his email about him as a person, as well as what his dreams and ambitions are in golf and how hard he's working on it and his goals,' Reed said. 'And when I sat back and actually read all the stuff that he was saying and all the things that he was trying to get to and his goals and ambitions, I was like, man, this is somebody I would love to try to help out.'

You can get the full story here.



This week at The Concession, Reed will try to keep the momentum going as the season of championships is coming fast and furious.

Take a look at what he had in the bag for his victory last year and what he has in play this week.



2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees @ 13.9)

Shaft: Aldila RIP Alpha 75 TX (42 3/8 inches)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (20 degrees @ 18.8)

Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 105 TX (40 inches)

Irons: Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 @ 51 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56, 60 at 61 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade MCC Black/White 58 R (2 wraps double-sided tape)

Current equipment setup

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9)

Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 70TX

3-Wood: TaylorMade SIM (15)

Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130MSI 80TX

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20)

Shaft: UST Mamiya Recoil Prototype 95

Irons: Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Artisan Proto (51), Vokey SM8 (56-08M), Vokey SM6 (60-04LAD+ @61)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat

Ball: Titleist Pro V