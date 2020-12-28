Log in
Patriot Software Turns to TV Advertising to Reach American Business Owners

12/28/2020 | 10:01am EST
Accounting and payroll software company partners with Marketing Architects for national television pilot

American businesses have faced extraordinary challenges this year, and Patriot Software is on a mission to make sure accounting and payroll isn’t one of them. Today, they launched a national TV campaign to assure businesses of all sizes they can save time and money with Patriot’s accounting and payroll software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005185/en/

Started in the basement of a factory over 3 decades ago, Patriot knows first-hand how important it is for business owners to have simple software that actually works, so they can focus on what they do best.

“We want to make accounting and payroll fast, simple and affordable for millions of American businesses and their accountants,” said Mike Kappel, CEO of Patriot Software. “National TV allows us to share Patriot’s message with a broader audience and drive new user growth in our key season.”

Patriot tapped All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects for the campaign. They launched with two different creatives, “Our Mission, Your Success” and “The Few,” both identified as winners by the agency’s creative pretesting platform. The pilot will run for one month on networks like CNN, Comedy Central, Fox Business News, and ESPN.

“Patriot’s passion for their customers comes through in how they run their business and respect their brand,” said Marin Suska, VP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “This passion helped bring their campaign to life. We’re excited to see how TV helps them have an even bigger impact of the success of businesses nationally.”

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot’s products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
