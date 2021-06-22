Pattison Media partners with Everything Podcasts to expand its digital offerings

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattison Media, is pleased to announce its partial acquisition of Everything Podcasts, creators of original custom podcasts featuring compelling story telling and world-class production.



Everything Podcasts is the brainchild of Jennifer Smith, a recipient of the Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award from University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. She and her team bring decades of experience in content development for TV and Audio, Podcast Production, Digital Marketing and Media Buying. They have mastered what it means to bring an ‘audience first’ strategy to a brand: creating and producing content that is relevant and engaging to an audience.

“With the extensive growth of podcasting, this was a natural step for us as we look to expand our digital components as a full-service media business,” stated Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. “CEO, Jennifer Smith, and her team bring their expertise in powerful storytelling to the audience in a way that captures attention and lifts brands in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Jennifer Smith, CEO, states, “Everything Podcasts shares the same philosophies, vision, and commitment to high standards of integrity and service that have made Pattison Media a trusted leader across the broadcast and media landscape. This partial acquisition by Pattison Media, will provide significant, enhanced resources and skill sets to both groups and will allow Pattison to continue growing their multi-platform solutions. This also represents the culmination of a long-standing professional relationship I’ve enjoyed with Pattison Media within the media and broadcast industry, and I’m so glad we’ve now entered into this expanded partnership. We look forward to continuing working closely with this respected industry leader.”

The current management team will continue to lead Everything Podcasts, and their existing, talented team remain ready to tell clients stories.

About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations, 17 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

About Everything Podcasts Ltd.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Everything Podcasts provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution to promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service media production company with a global network of studios. Our team brings decades of experience in creating content that engages audiences and delivers compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. This talented team of award-winning creators produces original podcasts with and for companies, brands, and organizations that position their values with listeners and customers. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts’ “client first” philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process. Please visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.

Media Contacts