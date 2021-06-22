Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pattison Media partners with Everything Podcasts to expand its digital offerings

06/22/2021 | 06:18pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattison Media, is pleased to announce its partial acquisition of Everything Podcasts, creators of original custom podcasts featuring compelling story telling and world-class production.

Everything Podcasts is the brainchild of Jennifer Smith, a recipient of the Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award from University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. She and her team bring decades of experience in content development for TV and Audio, Podcast Production, Digital Marketing and Media Buying. They have mastered what it means to bring an ‘audience first’ strategy to a brand: creating and producing content that is relevant and engaging to an audience.

“With the extensive growth of podcasting, this was a natural step for us as we look to expand our digital components as a full-service media business,” stated Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. “CEO, Jennifer Smith, and her team bring their expertise in powerful storytelling to the audience in a way that captures attention and lifts brands in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Jennifer Smith, CEO, states, “Everything Podcasts shares the same philosophies, vision, and commitment to high standards of integrity and service that have made Pattison Media a trusted leader across the broadcast and media landscape. This partial acquisition by Pattison Media, will provide significant, enhanced resources and skill sets to both groups and will allow Pattison to continue growing their multi-platform solutions. This also represents the culmination of a long-standing professional relationship I’ve enjoyed with Pattison Media within the media and broadcast industry, and I’m so glad we’ve now entered into this expanded partnership. We look forward to continuing working closely with this respected industry leader.”

The current management team will continue to lead Everything Podcasts, and their existing, talented team remain ready to tell clients stories.

About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations, 17 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

About Everything Podcasts Ltd.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Everything Podcasts provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution to promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service media production company with a global network of studios. Our team brings decades of experience in creating content that engages audiences and delivers compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. This talented team of award-winning creators produces original podcasts with and for companies, brands, and organizations that position their values with listeners and customers. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts’ “client first” philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process. Please visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Jennifer SmithRod Schween
  
Founder | President | CEOPresident
Everything Podcasts Pattison Media Ltd
Jennifer@everythingpodcasts.comRod.Schween@pattisonmedia.com
604-377-7922250-372-3322


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pCAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38pXCELERATE, INC.  : Retains Accounting Firm For Audit
PR
06:37pCAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PU
06:37pKEEPING YOUR VOTE SAFE AND SECURE : a story from inside the 2020 election
PU
06:37pEXTREME  : Constellation Research Unveils 2022 Business Transformation 150
PU
06:37pThe First Certified Climate Neutral and Sustainability Rated Diamond Arrives with Latitude, a Revolutionary New Brand
PR
06:37pSBA Reconvenes the Council on Underserved Communities
GL
06:36pEMERSON ELECTRIC  : Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report Report showcases company's sustainability framework, new goals to advance diversity, equity and inclusion
AQ
06:35p2021-06-22 &MDASH; TRANSAT DISTRIBUTION CANADA UNVEILS ITS NEW PROGRAM : Luxexpert
PU
06:35pINTRODUCING SNAPCENTER 4.5 : A must-read for IT administrators
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
5AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin drops below $30,000 as relentless Ch..

HOT NEWS