Paul Browning's Role Expands Globally to Strengthen Mitsubishi Power and Drive the Energy Transition

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
  • Named CEO of Energy Transition & Power in the Americas
  • Named Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Power, EMEA Region
  • Promoted Deputy Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters, Japan

Paul F. Browning, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., will have an expanded role effective October 1, 2021. He has been named Mitsubishi Power’s CEO of Energy Transition & Power in the Americas; Chairman of the Board, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region; and Deputy Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters in Japan. The new roles will involve Browning in global expansion of the energy transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006105/en/

Mitsubishi Power Americas’ President and CEO Paul F. Browning’s role will expand effective October 1, 2021. He has been named Mitsubishi Power’s CEO of Energy Transition & Power in the Americas; Chairman of the Board, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region; and Deputy Head of Energy Transition & Power Headquarters in Japan. In these new roles he will be involved in global expansion of the energy transition. (Credit: Mitsubishi Power)

With Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ recent creation of the Energy Transition & Power business unit, the company is expanding its mandate beyond traditional power generation to include the ongoing energy transition. This includes hydrogen, battery energy storage, renewable power and artificial intelligence.

Browning said, “Expanding my power generation role in the Americas to include the energy transition is a recognition of the growth our team has achieved in hydrogen, battery energy storage, renewable power and artificial intelligence. During the past year, I’ve been working with our management team in Europe, Africa and the Middle East to put a new business structure and EMEA organization in place, and recruit incoming CEO Javier Cavada. We plan to expand our existing businesses and lead the energy transition in the region. Working together with our customers, partners and colleagues around the world, we are creating a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS