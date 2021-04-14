Bowman is pleased to announce that Paul Kovacs, PE is joining Bowman as a principal, civil engineer, and key leader for the Lisle and Chicago, IL offices. He will play an integral role in providing insights into prospective clients’ needs and expectations, building partnerships with other project stakeholders, and developing successful strategies for Bowman’s pursuit of infrastructure projects, not only in the Chicago area, but nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005815/en/

Paul Kovacs, PE Joins Bowman Team as Key Leader in Chicago (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am looking forward to leveraging my extensive experience in both the public and private engineering sectors to enhance Bowman’s ability to win, develop and deliver quality projects,” said Kovacs. “In my career I have gained a great appreciation for what can be accomplished by teamwork, collaboration, and dedication to customer service. I have a high degree of respect for Bowman’s staff and accomplishments and am excited to join them.”

Paul brings decades of experience in transportation, including delivery of large capital highway programs and projects, roadway maintenance, incident management, and tolling. He also has a proven track record for his commitment to diversity programs in the engineering and construction fields and will be integral in the continued success of Bowman’s mentor protégé program.

“We are excited that Paul is joining Bowman,” said Michael Hannemann, PE, Senior Vice President. “He is a top-level engineering professional with a reputation for excellence and a vast knowledge of the transportation industry. He will make a great addition to our team.”

Kovacs has spent the last 22 years as the Chief Engineering Officer (CEO) with the Illinois Tollway. He has experience working with multi-billion-dollar projects and managing a team of over 150 in-house professionals, engineers, and technicians. As the CEO, he provided monthly board presentations and oversaw an average of $1 billion in annual capital expenditures along with an $85 million annual engineering M&O budget. With this level of experience and exposure he will be able to contribute to any aspect of the project delivery chain from the strategy and planning phase through the final implementation including all aspects of required coordination both internal and external.

Paul earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a registered professional engineer in Illinois and Michigan. He is a 2007 recipient of the Illinois Sector - American Society of Civil Engineers’ Government Civil Engineer of the Year Award, 2019 recipient of ASCE’s Outstanding Projects and Leaders (OPAL) Award, and 2020 University of Illinois Grainger College of Civil & Environmental Engineering’s CEEAA Distinguished Alumni Award.

About Bowman: Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005815/en/