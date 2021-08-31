Log in
Paul Langenfeld Announces Candidacy for Saint Paul Mayor

08/31/2021 | 09:51am EDT
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Langenfeld, a native Minnesotan and community champion currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Highland District Council, formally joins the race for Mayor of Saint Paul, giving voters a better choice for a candidate that prioritizes safe streets for the citizens of St. Paul.

Mr. Langenfeld provides a strong platform addressing rampant increases in crime, protecting / retaining our small businesses, affordable housing, rebuilding our infrastructure, efficient city services, and increased public transparency at city hall. A growing movement locally is showing traction that Paul is the ideal choice to lead the great city of St. Paul for the next four years.

Speaking at a recent event, Paul states that, "The number one issue for many of the voters in St. Paul is law and order. It's time to prioritize the freedoms of our citizens, and their businesses, over the freedoms of criminals. As Mayor, I will work to restore law and order in our city because our community cannot economically thrive without safe streets first."

Paul has firsthand experience working with the hopes and struggles of the vulnerable in our community. He is the president and founder of the Langenfeld Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with disabilities.  "Runaway crime only increases fear and uncertainty which makes the economic opportunity struggle of the vulnerable more difficult, not easier," says Langenfeld.

As the proud son of a WWII veteran, Paul has called Saint Paul his home for the past 40 years. He holds both a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Saint Thomas and has received many awards for his public service. Today, he remains firmly committed to the people of the City of Saint Paul and as your mayor, will be a catalyst to bring our community together and strengthen our city in effort to create more opportunity for everyone.

Website: www.PaulForStPaul.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-langenfeld-announces-candidacy-for-saint-paul-mayor-301365658.html

SOURCE Langenfeld for Mayor Campaign


© PRNewswire 2021
