Paul Staples Joins Academy Securities as Director of CMBS Sales & Trading

Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Paul Staples as Director of CMBS Sales & Trading.

Mr. Staples has over 25 years of experience in finance and investment-related work. He was the Head of CMBS Credit Trading at Citigroup Global Markets where he worked from 2004 until 2014, focusing on commercial real estate loan originations, CMBS primary issuance, and CMBS secondary trading/market-making. Since starting in the industry in 1995, Mr. Staples has also worked at firms including Newark & Co, Arthur Andersen, Nomura, and Moody’s Investor Service. Most recently, Mr. Staples was a Managing Partner at Pinesong Capital Advisors.

“Academy is thrilled to expand our Sales & Trading team with the addition of Paul Staples,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “His CMBS expertise will be extremely valuable to our clients.”

Mr. Staples graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He is a Level II candidate in the CFA Program.

Mr. Staples commented on joining Academy Securities: “Academy is a standout firm and it’s an honor to be part of the team. I'm thrilled to help Academy serve their clients and further the social mission of supporting our veterans.”

“We are very pleased to expand our fixed income trading capabilities with Paul Staples and provide service to investment managers in the CMBS arena,” stated Academy’s President Phil McConkey.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is a certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Kansas City, Austin and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005849/en/