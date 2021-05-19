Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP : Conair Acquired by American Securities

Paul, Weiss advised Conair Corporation, a global leader in premium kitchen electric appliances, non-electric kitchenware and personal care and beauty products, in the sale of its business to affiliates of American Securities LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, certain members of the Rizzuto family retained a minority ownership in Conair. Financial terms were not disclosed. Conair's iconic brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, Babyliss®, Scunci® and Waring®.

The Paul, Weiss team included corporate partners Carl Reisner, Ariel Deckelbaum, Thomas de la Bastide, David Huntington and Eric Goodison and counsel Erika Detjen, David Sobel, David Epstein and Jason Tyler; tax partner David Mayo; litigation partners Aidan Synnott, Daniel Kramer and Lewis Clayton and counsel Steven Herzog; executive compensation partner Andrew Gaines and counsel Uri Horowitz; intellectual property partners Charles Googe and Claudine Meredith-Goujon; real estate partner Peter Fisch; and antitrust counsel Marta Kelly.

May 17, 2021

Share this