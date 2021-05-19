Log in
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP : KKR to Acquire Majority Position in ERM From OMERS and AIMCo

05/19/2021 | 10:48am EDT
Paul, Weiss is representing KKR in its acquisition of a majority position in ERM, the world's largest pure-play sustainability consultancy, from OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), with ERM's management team and partners remaining as minority investors. ERM specializes in operationalizing sustainability and helping its clients implement environmental, social and governance best practices and helps clients shape their ESG strategies, as well as identify and address their key sustainability issues. It operates in over 40 countries, with over 5,500 purpose-driven consultants, including 580 partners.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Paul, Weiss team includes corporate partners Alvaro Membrillera and Adam Wollstein.

May 17, 2021

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS