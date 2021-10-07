Paula Abdul Co-Hosts the Annual Wigs & Wishes Gala at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Music icon and event founder Martino Cartier honor and support women and children battling cancer

Dreams will be made when Paula Abdul and Martino Cartier co-host this year’s Wigs & Wishes gala at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. The event will feature a Latin pop rock performance, the crowning of a queen and princess, and many heartwarming stories that celebrate courageous women and children battling cancer. The gala is Saturday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. in the casino’s Event Center; tickets are $100 and can be purchased at WigsAndWishes.org.

“Wigs & Wishes is the culmination of the hard work our team and volunteers do throughout the year,” said celebrity hairstylist and organization founder Martino Cartier. “Our mission is to give people a chance to enjoy life and forget about their fight for a few moments.”

Grammy-winning artist Abdul and Cartier will preside over the gala’s festivities, which will feature drinks and hors d’oeuvres, Latin singing and dancing TikTok star Frankie Zulferino, and a spectacular fireworks show to end the evening. Wigs & Wishes is a nonprofit organization that provides over 25,000 wigs and hundreds of wishes at no cost to the recipients each year.

“Rivers is honored to partner with Paula and Martino on a night that will be unforgettable,” said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “This emotional event will be filled with tears of joy and gratitude, and hundreds of smiles will light up The Event Center.”

The evening’s touching highlight will be when Cartier crowns a queen and princess of the night where two strong women battling cancer will be transformed into royalty when they adorn their wigs. Additional surprises and moving moments will be celebrated throughout the gala.

ABOUT WIGS & WISHES BY MARTINO CARTIER

Wigs & Wishes® By Martino Cartier is a non-profit organization founded by Martino Cartier, that is dedicated to providing wigs & granting wishes to courageous individuals battling cancer. Supporting such a large initiative is made possible by a network of participating salons, stylists, and global corporate sponsorships. Salons and stylists throughout the world empower women by providing them with complimentary services that allow them for a brief moment to forget about their fight. Wishes are granted to children with cancer to brighten their day and bring a smile to their face while fighting life's toughest battle.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Located along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,600 slots, 105 table games, 65 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo's Frog Bar & Chop House, Mian and Jack's Bar + Grill — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

