STORY: "American Idol" star Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit accusing British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her during their collaboration on two popular talent shows, according to court documents.

Abdul alleged that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her in an elevator during the early seasons of TV singing competition series "American Idol".

Abdul tried to push him away and ran as soon as the elevator doors opened, according to court documents.

Lythgoe is the producer of several hit television talent competitions.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Abdul or Lythgoe for comment.

Lythgoe denied the allegations, according to TMZ.

According to court documents, Abdul reported the assaults to her representatives but but did not take action for fear of losing her job, the lawsuit said.

It added that Abdul's contracts also prohibited her from speaking out.

Another alleged assault took place years later when Abdul worked as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges Lythgoe assaulted her on the couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner.