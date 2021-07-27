Pawnshop websites verification starts

This will help people distinguish legal financial institutions supervised by the Bank of Russia from illegal ones. Legal organisations are governed by legislation that protects the rights of financial consumers.
The Bank of Russia, together with Yandex, launched the verification project in 2017. The websites of microfinance organisations were the first to be marked, followed by insurance companies, banks, NPFs, and other financial market participants.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:19:03 UTC.