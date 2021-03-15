Pawtocol Set to Launch New Search Engine That Leverages Universal Pet Income (UPI) To Benefit Animal Rescues

MIAMI, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawtocol, the world’s most advanced pet community, is announcing its privacy-friendly fully functioning search engine, Heydogi.com. This new search engine not only does not compromise a user's data, it also donates proceeds to animal rescues around the world by leveraging Pawtocol's UPI (Universal Pet Income) token.



The browser boasts a full privacy button for users not to be advertised to or allows only advertisers that fit a users search. However, unlike PPC campaigns where highest bidders get the most exposure, Hey Dogi rewards companies that meet our ESG standards meaning they are transparent and ethical with their products. No matter which a user selects, when they share information with us, we don't sell it.

If any advertiser wants to reach a user, they have to pay HeyDogi.com. We send an automatic percentage to animal rescues and the remaining amount we split with a user who can either donate all of the UPI to an animal rescue (there is an easy to click donate button in the web browser) or keep it.

If a user chooses to donate it to a particular animal rescue, the amount is put towards activating a pet’s Blockchain Pet Tag and onboarding them with our Know Your Pet feature, giving the rescue animal a permanent ID on the blockchain.

This unique search engine solves traceability all the way down to a pet's rescue.

Additionally, when an animal is rescued, their Blockchain Pet Tag offers them a free visit to a vet at one of our UPI Vet Clinics.

Users can also keep UPI and use it on the Pawtocol ecosystem for buying products from our Pawtocol friendly business. They can select items such as free vet visits or toys and food from our ethical manufacturers and suppliers. More products and services will be announced as the Pawtocol ecosystem grows. Users can also trade it for other crypto and fiat currencies.

In conclusion, HeyDogi.com - powered by Pawtocol, solves three problems: 1) It provides privacy and transparency, and fairness by paying the user their fair share with the data they generate. 2) A portion of the money generated from PPC gets to save thousands of animals with money generated by the search engine. 3) It incentivizes small honest businesses to be more exposed to ethical consumers because, with our algorithm only the most transparent and ethical get the high ranking.

You can also customize everything about your HeyDogi search home screen: colors, spacing, add a background image, and choose what parts you want to see. Plus, you can set HeyDogi.com as your default browser and default home screen.

Sign up at https://www.heydogi.com/

ABOUT PAWTOCOL

PAWTOCOL is a Blockchain based pet company that practices ESG principles by being Environmentally and Socially responsible, with transparent Governance - while showing users how to use their pet's data to not just help other pets and pet parents, but to earn income as well.

Telegram: https://t.me/pawtocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pawtocol

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pawtocol/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqDegf8dpZU6fx7VQI0yQOg

Contact: team@pawtocol.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/644e3b1e-47a6-4741-a820-335742dcdca1



