Pax8 Honored with Excellence Awards at 2021 XChange+ March

03/19/2021 | 11:21am EDT
DENVER, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has been honored with three 2021 XCellence awards for Best in Show, XCellence in Keynote Presentation, and XCellence in Booth Strategy at this year’s XChange+ hybrid conference, hosted by The Channel Company. The XChange+ hybrid conference unites remote live events with an interactive virtual experience.

“With the cloud technology market expected to experience hyper-growth in 2021, we are dedicated to enabling our partners with the capabilities to capitalize on the latest opportunities,” said Ryan Walsh, Channel Chief and Chief Product Officer at Pax8. “Pax8 continues developing advanced technologies and providing innovative solutions, empowering our partners to grow and succeed in the modern channel. Thank you to the XChange community for their vote and trust in Pax8.”

Pax8 was selected for this award by leading solution providers attending the XChange+ conference in appreciation of its innovative products, services and partner programs. This award recognizes Pax8’s exceptional commitment to helping solution providers meet the needs of their customers in even the most challenging of times.

“Our innovative XChange+ hybrid conference delivered the core elements that are at the heart of our IT channel events and attracted the industry’s elite technology vendors. The hybrid event provided the ideal format for vendors to showcase their technology solutions and programs specifically designed to enable solution providers to accelerate their business,” said Bill Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Events at The Channel Company. “Through their products, programs and services, these vendors exhibited their unwavering commitment to helping solution providers find new growth paths in 2021 and capitalize on the business lessons learned over the past year. We congratulate Pax8 and thank all the recipients of 2021 XCellence Awards for their valuable contributions to the IT channel.”

The Channel Company’s XChange+ hybrid conference was held from March 8-11, with three remote live events taking place between March 8-10 and a virtual experience on March 11. XChange+ provides attendees with empowering insight, actionable business intelligence and unmatched connections through strategic thought leadership, interactive boardroom appointments, peer-to-peer breakout sessions and networking time, and access to leading tech vendors in the Solutions Pavilion. Attendees learn from industry leaders, who present the latest technologies, programs and business models that are profoundly impacting the channel landscape. 

To view the full list of 2021 XChange+ XCellence Award winners, visit: https://event.thechannelco.com/xchange-plus-march/awards

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As The Channel Catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media contact:

John Trent
PR Manager at Pax8
jtrent@pax8.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
