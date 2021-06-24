Pax8 Named 2021 Best Place to Work by the Denver Business Journal

DENVER, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it was named to the Denver Business Journal 2021 Best Places to Work list. The company ranked 2nd in the Giant business category. The list recognizes companies that display a unique and admirable commitment to workplace culture, setting them apart from the thousands of other businesses operating in the state.



“We are honored to be one of Colorado’s best places to work,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Our employees are at the heart of Pax8. Even through the challenging times, we stayed focused on preserving our strong connections and building new programs to enable our employees to connect virtually. In the last 12 months, we provided new job opportunities to more than 350 people in Colorado and issued more than 250 promotions. Maintaining our place on this list is important to Pax8, so we will continue enhancing our culture through new programs, initiatives, and benefits, providing employees a supportive and collaborative space to develop successful careers.”

The Denver Business Journal partnered with Quantum Workplace to determine its 2021 list of Best Places to Work. Quantum surveyed employees to measure their company's culture, including compensation and benefits, to trust in senior leadership. Quantum compiled and evaluated the surveys, ranking them by their composite score. This year's list comprises 65 companies across various fields from the Denver metropolitan area.

To view the complete list of the 2021 Best Places to Work honorees, click here.

To learn more about Pax8 and the job opportunities available, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

